Episode 14 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released. A link is below:

Episode 14 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse revelations, Trump’s feud with Senator Bob Corker, removal of statues in America, and more.

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site, which is also linked in the site’s page list.

If you are interested in coming on the Free Market Shooter podcast as a guest, please contact Duane Norman.