🎙️ Episode 18 – FMShooter Podcast

Episode 18 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released. The podcast can be listened to on this page:



For those preferring direct access, a link is below:

Episode 18 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on the Roy Moore allegations and his chances for winning, Robert Mugabe and Zimbabwe’s coup attempt, Trump and the UCLA basketball players, and more.

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site, which is also linked in the site’s page list.

If you are interested in coming on the Free Market Shooter podcast as a guest, please contact Duane Norman.