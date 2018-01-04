🎙️ Episode 23 – FMShooter Podcast

Episode 23 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released. The podcast can be listened to on this page:



For those preferring direct access, a link is below:

Episode 23 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode is a special 2018 New Year’s edition, where the hosts all spend time discussing their most hated Members of Congress. No one is off limits, and neither Republicans nor Democrats are spared from our criticism.

Additionally, we have compiled our “power rankings” of our most hated Members of Congress. We will be starting with our top 10, and updating/expanding this list as time goes on.

This week’s Congressional hate power rankings:

1. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA)

2. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

3. Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee (D-TX)

4. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

5. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

6. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

7. Senator John McCain (R-AZ)

8. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

9. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-CA)

10. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN)

More information about the podcast, as well as a full recap of all episodes, can be found at the FMShooter Podcast page on this site.

If you are interested in coming on the Free Market Shooter podcast as a guest, please contact Duane Norman.