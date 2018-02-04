🎙️ Episode 25 – FMShooter Podcast

Episode 25 of the Free Market Shooter podcast has been released. The podcast can be listened to on this page:



For those preferring direct access, a link is below:

Episode 25 – FMShooter Podcast

This week’s episode features discussion on President Trump’s State of the Union address, the FISA memo, prison reform, Republican odds in the 2018 elections, and more.

Updating our “power rankings” of our most hated Members of Congress, we have expanded the list to 15 members, and revised the rankings to reflect recent events:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) [unch] Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) [unch] Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) [unch] Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) [unch] Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) [unch] Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) [unch] Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) [up 2] Senator John McCain (R-AZ) [unch] Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee (D-TX) [down 2] Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) [up 2] Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) [unch] Senator “Dicky” Durbin (D-IL) [down 2] Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) [unch] Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) [unch] Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-CA) [unch]

This week’s “Congressman of the Week” award goes to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for his work to “release the memo”:

.@mattgaetz: "Dem. Party hired the Perkins law firm. The Perkins law firm hired Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS hired Christopher Steele…& then they hired Nelly Ohr, the wife of Bruce Ohr, to get the fake dossier from a political environment into the bloodstream of the intel. community" pic.twitter.com/Po8hTPg0g5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 2, 2018

