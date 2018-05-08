First-Ever Female Genital Mutilation Clinic To Open In Wales Despite Lack Of Public Support

Wales, a country in the United Kingdom, is opening its first female genital mutilation (FGM) clinic to provide medical and psychological help for victims of the abhorrent practice.

It’s estimated that 2,000 women and girls in Wales live with FGM.

FGM is often times carried out for religious and cultural reasons, usually associated with Islamic migration. In some sects of Islam, FGM is mandatory and is promoted by the Ulema Council in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country by population.

According to The Independent, one FGM case is reported every hour in the U.K.

The practice has been illegal in the United Kingdom since 1985 but has failed to bring forth one successful prosecution. In 2014, the first FGM clinic opened in London and four more clinics have opened since then.

In Wales alone, 123 victims were treated for FGM in 2016 – with 44 of the victims being children under 18.

In case you were wondering where the concerns of the U.K. police force were at, they made it exceedingly clear this past February.

We're saddened that a few people have taken this post as an opportunity to respond by posting Islamaphobic abuse. Please be aware that such responses are being reported to Twitter and will be passed onto our intelligence teams. — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) February 5, 2018

Ultimately, a discussion about FGM led to a sorrowful response denouncing “Islamaphobic” abuse from the authorities. It appears the authorities are more keen on quashing supposed xenophobia than they are prosecuting for this vile crime.

As I reported back last year, Female Genital Mutilation has not only slowly crept into the United Kingdom but also the United States.

Jumana Nagarwala, an emergency room physician in Detroit was arrested after performing FGM on girls between the ages of six and eight. Nagarwala’s best defense?

According to her lawyer, she wasn’t doing any harm, just a religious procedure. Her defense is not only totally absurd, it’s downright offensive. Female genital mutilation is not only harmful – it is a direct violation of human rights. You simply cannot claim freedom of religion when your actions are both a felony and traumatize children.

There is an argument to be made that these FGM centers opening in Wales and across the U.K. could be used as a cover to perform the heinous operation, similar to what occurred in Detroit.

For years, FGM operations were performed in the U.S. without scrutiny. As unfettered immigration drowns the United Kingdom and Europe, proper attention should be placed upon FGM centers to be sure that these scarring operations are not going on in a so-called first-world country under the noses of authorities.

Of note, a 2014 poll found that most citizens in Wales believe that tighter rules are needed in regards to immigration. 41% of those surveyed said they believe that immigration has harmed the Welsh economy.

68% said migration from outside the EU needed to be stopped entirely.

As usual, it’s the political elite that are pushing for the shipping in of migrants to cultured and historic European countries. On the topic of Female Genital Mutilation and the trauma inflicted upon the victims at such a young age, the ruling class forcing open borders and migrants upon the innocent citizens and children of these nations must ask themselves if the cost is worth the outcome… Resoundingly, as more and more migrants enter Europe and force the Westernized world to become more like the Islamic society they “fled” from, the answer is no.