German Feminist SJW Rebecca Sommer Reveals “It’s Too Late For Germany”, Announces Plans To Emigrate To Migrant-Free Poland

When Rebecca Sommer, the founder of German refugee aid association Arbeitsgruppe Flucht + Menschen-Rechte (Working Group Asylum + Human Rights), sat down with euroislam.pl for an interview regarding how her views on German immigration have changed, the publication was accused of falsifying her statements and attributing words on her behalf.

The publication, however, proved the authenticity of the interview’s contents and Sommer even willingly expanded on her original statements.

Sommer explains that the brunt of her experience with refugees was in 2015, when her NGO had nearly 300 volunteers who were giving German courses to new arrivals to the country:

I thought their medieval view was going to change with time… but after having seen these situations occur repeatedly and observing what was happening around me, I… had to recognize that the Muslim refugees have grown up with values that are totally different, they have undergone brainwashing from childhood on and are indoctrinated by Islam and absolutely do not intend to adopt our values. Worse, they regard we infidels with disdain and arrogance.

Sommer also says she isn’t an isolated case amongst her group – she details that many volunteers have also began to feel the same way that she does and that, overall, there are far fewer volunteers willing to work with the new arrivals into Germany. Sommer explained:

It was a jarring perception when I noticed that these people I had helped, who were eating, drinking, dancing and laughing with me, who didn’t pray, who didn’t go to the mosque, who didn’t respect Ramadan, who made fun of religion and deeply religious people, called me ‘the stupid German whore’ when they were eating my food and were in my garden.

When asked about the process of immigration for migrants – or how well they’ve assimilated over the years, Sommer had this to say:

Many still do not work and barely speak German. They stay in their groups… Others have been criminals. Or they have radicalized. Or later it comes to light that they were ISIS fighters… Of course there are exceptions, they work, they speak German, but the so-called ‘head scarf’ – the perception of themselves as a Muslim, as something better… remains in the majority after all.

Sommer also details “harassment of volunteers” by migrants that went unreported to the police because “none of the volunteers wanted to be seen as an opponent of refugees and cause problems for the center”.

When asked about the attitude immigrants held toward women and basic human rights, Sommer shared:

If immigrants are asked about their attitude to basic human rights, such as equality, personal freedom and equality between man and woman, about 75%… would admit that they disagree with them.

Sommer also exposes that “the overwhelming majority of… refugees… are men” when she was asked about the notion that it was largely women and children emigrating to Europe from war-savaged lands.

Sommer also detailed the rise in crime levels since Germany opened their borders and the worsening of the school system as classrooms are overrun with anti-Westernized Muslim children that herd together in a group who, according to Sommer, “understand the world as ‘Muslims against others'”.

Sommer points out the uncertainty for the future:

…In the next election… we can see a new phenomenon – Muslims will sooner or later establish their party and because they already have a large electorate, they will be unstoppable. With the help of the left wing… they will begin to change the rules to which we will have to adapt… If we do not wake up quickly, the whole situation will end tragically.

The sheer scope of "refugees" from Western-hating, Middle Eastern countries being imported into Westernized, modern societies has left a long trail of victims – one that doesn't seem like it will be ending anytime soon.

Sommer's cowardice is on full display, as she has chosen to leave her homeland instead of accepting responsibility for her mistakes and trying to rectify them.

It will be up to the citizens of Germany to change their future.