Irish Citizens Urged To “Put An Empty Space To Better Use” And House Migrants In Spare Bedrooms

In Ireland, homeowners have been asked to use spare rooms – or even vacant properties – to house migrants. The government’s Irish Refugee Protection Program would see Irish citizens housing migrants for up to a year.

The national campaign that advocates for citizens to “put empty space to better use” is organized and run by the Irish Red Cross, who said in a statement:

Pledging a vacant property or spare room will play a significant and valuable role in helping Syrian refugees rebuild their lives and settle in Irish communities.

The Irish Red Cross also further explains that any asylum seeker or migrant housed through this program would be given a caseworker who provides them with employment support, education, and healthcare. In a bid to resettle 4,000 asylum seekers from camps in Greece and Italy, the Irish Red Cross is demanding space in people’s homes – and giving the refugees great handouts, at that.

It’s been revealed that whilst hundreds of free rooms and vacant houses were pledged when the organization previously ran the campaign in 2015, only 88 translated into actual accommodations for migrants. Many people withdrew their offers once they were contacted by the Irish Red Cross.

Breitbart is quick to point out that pledger, Mary O’Reilly has been lauded as a success story for the program by both the Irish Red Cross and Ireland’s mainstream media. O’Reilly’s story has been promoted as a success and she described being “enriched” by her choice to take in a 26-year-old Syrian refugee into her home.

O’Reilly posited in an interview:

I have a house here with a spare room and I heard somebody say — and it was so true — the only difference between them and us is luck and it is, it’s just luck… Maybe it’s just me, maybe it’s my nature, but lots of people take in an Irish person. What’s the difference, are we not all the same?

O’Reilly also reported that that the arrangement was “working well”, and that she was “here to help” Wassim, the migrant she’s housing. “I love different cultures. I went to Cuba this year. I love travelling and would have gone to Damascus, but now I have this culture come and live with me,” O’Reilly said.

Although there may be a few success stories along the lines of O’Reilly’s, the absurdity and dangers of taking in a refugee from a completely different culture cannot be understated.

In reality, it is not in anyone’s best interest to take in an undocumented migrant whose past is unknown. However, anyone willing to help in this insane fashion isn’t operating with reality in mind, only feelings.

Welcoming a refugee into your home may open a litany of issues – what if the refugee soon has friends and family that needs housing? What if they perform a terror attack, will the Irish who welcomed them into their home be charged as an accomplice?

Coming from such a different culture, one that’s rooted in the oppression of both women and homosexuals, any Irish citizen who willingly opens their home to refugees is asking for trouble. Furthermore, the program might be asking for citizens to take in migrants for now – but is it only a matter of time before it’s dictated and demanded that Irish citizens house refugees?

With such a stringent and tense issue, Buckingham Palace should lead by example and house refugees – fair is fair, after all.