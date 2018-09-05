Judge Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Hearing Became A Liberal Virtue Signaling Circus

Day one of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Kavanaugh quickly turned into yet another anti-Trump protest. Not only did the hearing consist of hours of speeches by pandering Senators from both parties, an extremely high number of women’s rights protesters were arrested for disrupting the hearing:

US Capitol Police report making 70 arrests for "unlawful demonstrations" at the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing Tuesday. 61 protestors were removed from the hearing room. Nine other arrests outside. pic.twitter.com/kgvAEBnlAU — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 5, 2018

This display should come as no surprise following the ridiculous Democratic opposition to Judge Gorsuch’s nomination. Furthermore, it is a near certainty that all of these protesters were enabled and abetted as guests of Democratic senators – case in point, Fred Guttenberg:

Fun Fact:. All of the disruptions today at the Kavanaugh hearing where planned between @TheDemocrats @SenSchumer and @womensmarch. pic.twitter.com/tvjsAuoRCL — FMShooter (@fmshooter) September 5, 2018

Guttenberg, the father of a victim of the Parkland shooting, attempted to shake the hand of Kavanaugh, without introducing himself, on a day when the room’s uncontrolled and unhinged protests left Kavanaugh and his family fearing for their lives. Mainstream media attempted to frame Kavanaugh as “heartless” when the truth was anything but:

So the libnuts have been screaming & acting like fools all day, so much so that Brett Kavanaugh had to remove his children for their safety. Yet he's supposed to be okay w/ a strange man approaching him. Like he knew it was Fred Guttenberg whose daughter died in Parkland shooting pic.twitter.com/DDhcknMPX9 — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) September 4, 2018

Of course, Guttenberg’s attempt at civility was anything but genuine:



Senator Dianne Feinstein joined the anti-gun opposition to Kavanaugh to promote her ultimate goal – gun confiscation…

…which she will accomplish, of course, by using the lies, obfuscations and falsehoods so common in the anti-gun movement. This was evidenced in her speech, where she recited statistics that have already been called out as blatantly false by even anti-gun outlets:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein just stated that there were "270 school shootings in one year alone" – even though the very anti-gun NPR stated themselves that "two thirds of these reported incidents never happened." 🤔🤔🤔🤔https://t.co/hTZjyGxfAm — FMShooter (@fmshooter) September 4, 2018

The federal government said schools reported 235 shootings in one school year. But an NPR investigation finds that more than two-thirds of these reported incidents never happened. https://t.co/5AxSOJKoR6 pic.twitter.com/yWY9hOJlJd — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) August 28, 2018

The Democrats attempted time and again to delay the hearing by using the “document dump” excuse…

Harris, Klobuchar, and Blumenthal immediately object to the fact that they just received 42,000 pages of documents about Kavanaugh. Ask for hearing to be postponed. Chairman Grassley just talks over them and continues his introduction. pic.twitter.com/HNNENZqCyf — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 4, 2018

.@CoryBooker: “What is the rush? What are we trying to hide by not having the documents out front?” Democrats push for a delay in confirmation hearing over Kavanaugh documents. https://t.co/0Fgfd7QhTO pic.twitter.com/VT7XaKijca — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2018

…even though as Zerohedge pointed out, there has been far more transparency regarding Kavanaugh’s nomination than any justice nominated by Bush/Obama:

Democrats slammed the Trump administration on Sunday for refusing to release thousands of documents related to Kavanaugh, after attorneys for the Bush II administration – in which Kavanaugh worked – said that approximately 27,000 records would be off limits under “constitutional privilege.” In a Saturday press release, the Senate Judiciary Committee said that they had “expanded access to confidential material beyond that for any other Supreme Court nominee.”

Senator Patrick Leahy also got in on the “delay the hearing” act, which is likely an attempt to save vulnerable Senate Democrats in red states from being forced to vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation…

"What are we trying to hide? Why are we rushing?" Democratic Sen. Leahy asks Chairman Grassley of Kavanaugh documents that have yet to be produced to the committee. pic.twitter.com/iUIWh3YCg6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 4, 2018

…however, Leahy publicly remanded the protesters, who of course decided to interrupt Leahy’s own anti-Kavanaugh rant with their own childish behavior:

These women just interrupted Senator Leahy's anti-Kavanaugh rant to scream like children, prompting Leahy to actually scold the protesters, stating "I don't care whose side they're on." https://t.co/2kWdOIqb9d — FMShooter (@fmshooter) September 4, 2018

Perhaps nothing was more ridiculous than the public outcry surrounding Zina Bash, a woman who worked for Kavanaugh, who allegedly flashed the “white power” sign (nothing more than an “OK” hand gesture)…

Who is she? What’s up with the white power sign? @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VUU9QsFdXW — Keith R. Dumas (@rubin_kd) September 4, 2018

…who was quickly identified as a woman with a Jewish father/heritage and a Mexican-American mother…

This is Zina Gelman Bash, a White House lawyer and the granddaughter of Polish Jews who just barely escaped the death camps. Take a bow. https://t.co/MpN6TT3f2Z — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 4, 2018

…and somehow, this did not stop the anti-Kavanaugh crowd from still insisting Bash is a “neo-nazi”:

This hearing has become symbolic the “get out the vote” cry for Democrats in the midterm elections – anti-Trump, at any cost, and heavily campaigning on an “impeachment” platform…

This is their 2018 midterm election campaign strategy. https://t.co/BrlVkowYw7 — FMShooter (@fmshooter) September 5, 2018

JUST IN: Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer responds 'the sooner the better' when asked about impeaching President Trump pic.twitter.com/ZMWVwX3q1X — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) September 5, 2018

…which as Robert Gore explains, is anything but a good strategy for them:

Mr. Cohen has virtually guaranteed that Democrats will not “retake the majority in the House this fall,” or the Senate either. Setting aside for a moment the legally problematic nature of making out a case for President Trump’s impeachment, is his base more or less likely to show up to the polls if the media and Trump’s legions of enemies are bandying the “I” word? The above quote, and similar quotes from other sources, are fire-em-up locker room fodder, right up there with Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” comment. Get rid of Trump and he’ll be replaced with a shitocracy turd. That prospect, plus a decent economy, no new wars, progress in a couple of hot spots, eroding support for Democrats among blacks and hispanics, rampant socialist and political correctness lunacy, and what’s undoubtedly going to be a hyperventilated but counterproductive campaign by the mainstream and social media to stoke a blue wave this fall may usher in a red wave instead. The ever-expanding ranks of the cognizant know that America would be irretrievably lost were Trump to be impeached by a kangaroo court on trumped-up charges. They won’t let that happen without a fight.

More chicanery and theatrics can be expected as the hearing continues – however, this could very well backfire on Democrats – this display of virtue signaling has not been lost on Republican voters. Many Trump supporters feel personally attacked with every lie and childish spouting match by “the resistance” to a nominee they view as a person who represents the very best qualities in not just a Judge, but as an American.

Virtue signaling surrounding yet another Trump nominee to the Supreme Court could end up having the exact opposite effect – helping get out the vote for Republicans in November, while still resulting in Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the nation’s highest court.