Leftism Makes A Caricature Out Of Itself Ahead Of 2020 Elections

Before the new year rang in, Democrat Elizabeth Warren announced a run for the 2020 Presidency. Although the mainstream media has labeled her as a candidate against Wall Street – much like they did with a certain someone else – it’s on the record that Warren has met with Wall Street CEOs and is incredibly wealthy herself – #69 on Roll Call’s list of wealthiest members of Congress.

Shortly after Warren, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced an exploratory committee for a 2020 run as well. Much like Warren, she will likely try to paint herself as a candidate for the average citizen in America – this can already be seen by her rejection of taking any money from PACs. She is also backed by Wall Street – though I’m sure she’d like to keep that fact under wraps.

On top of all of this, Gillibrand’s third largest contributor between 2013 and 2018 was pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, who gave her $80,270.

Most recently, Democrat Kamala Harris also announced her run for President in 2020 – but it’s exceedingly obvious where Harris’ funding is coming from…

WarnerMedia, Alphabet Inc, and 21st Century Fox all gave hand-over-fist to Harris up to 2018 to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Notably, WarnerMedia owns CNN; Alphabet owns Google and Youtube; 21st Century Fox owns Fox News and its subsidiaries – the Establishment media has been funding and seemingly prepping for Harris’ 2020 run.

So far, none of the candidates vying for the Democratic nominee have proven they are contenders to fight for the American people.

As the hopefuls line up for 2020, even the crony Establishment Democrats make fools of themselves. Over the weekend, President Trump offered a compromise to the Democrats regarding the government shutdown. Offering to extend protections for DACA recipients and immigrants in the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, Trump essentially offered the Democrats their long-awaited BRIDGE Act but it still wasn’t enough for them.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin rejected the offer…

My response to reported White House offer to end President Trump's government shutdown in exchange for the border wall and DACA: pic.twitter.com/WhsJgRNW56 — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 19, 2019

Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wholly rejected the offer (before Trump even announced it), stating:

Unfortunately, initial reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total, do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives. It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter. For one thing, this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers and TPS recipients that our country needs and supports.

Although Democrats once fought for temporary protections for DACA Dreamers, they now only accept a permanent solution. Talk about shifting the goal posts…

However, the left’s very bad, no good week doesn’t end there – enter the Covington Catholic high school protesters…

2 hour raw recording of the MAGA kids incident shows: -No chanting "build the wall"

-Native group approaches about an hour after the kids were already there

-"Black Activists" are Black Hebrew Israelites yelling Fa**othttps://t.co/FYtdU1Xk3D — FMShooter (@fmshooter) January 20, 2019

The group of Covington boys traveled to D.C. to participate in the March For Life. After waiting for their buses to take them home at the end of the day, confrontation with a self-proclaimed group of Black Israelites and Nathan Phillips, a Native American elder, broke out.

When the story was first reported, the headline read “Boys in ‘Make America Great Again’ Hats Mob Native American Elder at Indigenous People’s March” and numerous other outlets framed the incident the same way without digging any further.

There are dozens of students laughing and egging on the behavior. Will be interesting to see if anyone is actually expelled, as officials suggest is possible https://t.co/l7kjDOxiS7 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 20, 2019

Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again. https://t.co/IS80wiaQ7v — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2019

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

The gist of the raw, unedited video of the incident with the Covington boys shows one thing: a group of young men being verbally assaulted and victimized. Yet due to their MAGA hats and support of the President, the mainstream media demonized and took the entire story out of context without a blink of their eyes regarding any potential reprecussions.

Although optimistic Democrats are already counting their eggs ahead of 2020, no one on the left should be too hopeful after the stunning display of indecency and defamation against high school students – that was justified by the ardently anti-Trump mainstream media based on the hats the boys were wearing and the color of their skin when compared to their aggressors.

The saddest part is, instead of anyone taking responsibility for this smear-job of a “story” against the Covington boys, it will be allowed to quietly fade away and turn into yet another blemish for the hateful and toxic left and Establishment mainstream media’s illustrious record of making mountains from molehills.

Maybe, just maybe, someone like Trump can prove me wrong.