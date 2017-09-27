Media Overlooks Kim’s Insult History While Lauding Latest Trump Slight

Kim Jong-Un formally responded to President Trump‘s UN speech (and tweets) in which he referred to the North Korean leader as “Rocket Man”:

“I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue. Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation. I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U. S. dotard with fire.”

Liberal media quickly lauded Kim’s insult; Bill Maher, in particular, raved about how he “loved” Kim for his quip:

“I love Kim, he called Trump a ‘dotard,’ which is one of those words that people have stopped using, like ‘presidential,’ ” joked Maher during his opening monologue on HBO’s “Real Time.” “It’s from Shakespeare,” Maher added. “And Mr. President, if you’re watching, Shakespeare was a guy a long time ago, he wrote plays.” “Plays are like a movie, but the people are really there,” he continued.

And The Huffington Post went out of its way to compile a list of tweets (from popular liberals, of course) mocking Trump using Kim’s insult…

…but it seems they forgot about the history of insults from Kim and other North Korean diplomats, which assuredly they would not find nearly as amusing.

For starters, in 2014, North Korea had it out for Obama:

In 2014, North Korea branded then-US President Barack Obama a “juvenile delinquent”, a “clown” and a “dirty fellow.” The North’s remarks verged on outright racism when they said Obama “still has the figure of monkey while the human race has evolved through millions of years.” KCNA added that Obama “does not even have the basic appearances of a human being” and, in a particularly vile statement, called him: “a wicked black monkey”.

You should hardly be surprised to hear that HuffPo did not provide the same list of tweets from liberal media after Obama was insulted… but the outlet did claim that it was “rare” for North Korea to “so outrageously savage a U.S. president.” Certainly, George W. Bush would beg to differ with that statement…

North Korea famously labeled Bush a “hooligan” who “looked like a chicken soaked in rain.”

…as would former US presidential administration members John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, Dick Cheney, and Donald Rumsfeld:

North Korea famously labeled Bush a “hooligan” who “looked like a chicken soaked in rain.” Kerry’s predecessor, Hillary Clinton, was described in 2009 as “by no means intelligent” and a “funny lady”. “Sometimes she looks like a primary schoolgirl and sometimes a pensioner going shopping,” an unnamed North Korean source said. The former vice president (Cheney) was accused of being “a most cruel monster and bloody-thirsty beast.” Yet no jokes about his aim. The North blasted Rummy, labeling him a “political dwarf” and “human scum.”

If Kim’s regime is going to stay around, it seems that at the very least, they’ll keep us amused with an off-color insult or two. However, the liberal media should tread carefully when it comes to their “love” of Kim’s comments; he could just as easily turn his sights on their beloved liberal politicians, dare they choose to insult him.

Clearly, Rocket Man and his regime are the last group the mainstream media should be hitching their anti-Trump ride to.