MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Suggests Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Should Be Choked

Nicolle Wallace, daytime MSNBC anchor and host of Deadline: White House suggested late Friday afternoon that Press Secretary Sarah Sanders should be assaulted. Wallace’s comments came after Sanders refused to comment on a report that an aide in the Trump administration made an off-color remark about John McCain’s health.

Wallace, live on-air, asked NBC’s Kristen Welker:

How do you resist the temptation to run up and wring her neck? Why can’t she just say if a staffer said that, we’re going to get to the bottom of it and she’ll be fired.

After reports broke out Thursday that White House aide, Kelly Sadler allegedly said that “he’s dying anyway” in reference to Senator John McCain’s opposition to President Trump‘s nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, Sarah Sanders only said on Friday that she would neither confirm nor deny that the remark was said:

I’m not going to validate a leak out of an internal staff meeting one way or another.

During the show Friday, Wallace criticized the lack of civility and decency within the White House in light of the alleged comment and then unabashedly called for the Press Secretary to be choked out.

Notably, Wallace also laughed at Melania Trump‘s “Be Best” initiative, decrying it as a “joke” due to Sadler’s alleged comment – and that she couldn’t tell “the difference any more between Baghdad Bob and Sarah Sanders”.

Friday evening, Wallace took to Twitter to apologize for her remark…

When I asked about whether the tension in the briefing room ever makes reporters want to wring the neck of the spokesman, I used poorly chosen words, & for that I’m sorry. I was trying to imagine the exasperation of getting spin & not answers re: John Mccain being “about to die” — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) May 11, 2018

However, after conservative television personalities have been eviscerated and lost advertisers for less – Wallace’s apology means nothing. Yet another hypocritical, tolerant liberal using their platform to say abhorrent, despicable things; advocating violence, nonetheless.

Nicolle Wallace’s empty apology means nothing when liberal double standards protect her show and career.

Wallace and her supporters have further claimed “wringing the neck” of the spokeswoman was merely an expression and shouldn’t be taken literally. Considering Nicolle Wallace formed the question to Welker – an actual White House correspondent who is present at the briefings – as “how do you resist the temptation to run up and wring her neck”, I believe it was not made in jest or hypothetically.

Bear in mind, if a conservative personality said this about someone on the left, they would no longer have a show or be employed with any network.

Enough is enough. The liberal double standard should not insulate anyone from tasteless comments that advocate violence. It is simply not a valid defense to merely apologize and try to write off such horrid comments as a matter of expression. MSNBC advertisers must be contacted and they should be told how offensive and low Wallace’s comments were…

Simply put, conservatives must stop playing so nice and demand an equal field for television pundits. Such intolerant hate should not be allowed a platform on a mainstream news network.