Numerous and Burning Scandals Within The FBI Forces The Deep State To Further Expose Themselves

At the start of the week, it was revealed that – along with the 50,000 text messages originally exchanged between the FBI’s Peter Strzok and Lisa Page – even more messages were deleted and left unpreserved, about five months’ worth of communications in total.

Back in December, Peter Strzok ignited a firestorm after being exposed as sending anti-Trump texts to his mistress, Lisa Page, whilst part of the bogus Russia investigation being led by Robert Mueller.

Strzok was demoted and re-assigned from the Russia investigation last summer but the damage had already been done…

Strzok’s scope of power was massive. He oversaw the Clinton e-mail investigation and even interviewed Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills, two of Clinton’s top aides. Strzok was also involved in the changing of the language used in James Comey’s statement regarding Clinton’s use of a home e-mail server.

Strzok even spoke of an “insurance policy” in case Trump won the election and told Page “we can’t take the risk” of a Trump presidency.

Fox News also reports that “high-level FBI officials” allegedly had “secret society” meetings and were involved with Strzok:

The “secret society” referenced in a text message between… Strzok and… Page allegedly involved multiple “high-ranking FBI officials“…

After the claims of alleged Russian interference in our election, the fact that our own intelligence agencies were attempting to orchestrate and usurp our democracy is inexcusable – and disgusting.

As pointed out by Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC), Strzok even told Page on May 4, 2016: “Now the pressure really starts to finish MYE…” This is notable because MYE – or “Mid-Year Exam” – was the FBI’s code for the Clinton investigation…

May 4 was also the same day Ted Cruz dropped out of the race, leaving Trump the sole nominee for the Republican nomination. Going even further, Meadows also points out…

All within days…

Trump became the candidate for the Republican party and Strzok claimed there was “pressure” on finishing the FBI’s Clinton investigation…

Strzok softened and changed the language used in Comey’s public statement over the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s personal server, diluting and lessening the severity of the charges…

If that isn’t a fix, I simply don’t know what is.

We have clear and concrete evidence of extreme bias in what’s supposed to be an impartial organization. That isn’t even mentioning the fake dossier funded in part by Clinton and the DNC that “justified” the FISA abuses under Obama or the FBI communicating with Fusion GPS-hired Christopher Steele…

Overwhelmingly, the legacy media refuses to talk about these damning revelations…

…and what they are saying about it makes it all the more painfully obvious what they’re trying to do…

The Deep State is flailing miserably and the house of cards is seemingly teetering near collapse. It’s woefully obvious when we have a CNN pundit claiming amidst these treasonous and raucous scandals that Trump “is engaged in a long term attempt to discredit the FBI and intelligence communities” without reporting on the real story or any of the unfolding and numerous developments breaking day-by-day.

Plus, the FBI and their ilk are doing a wonderful job of discrediting themselves without the help of President Trump or anyone else. With any luck, the dam will soon break, and these blatant transgressions on our Republic will be thrust into the forefront, unable to be ignored or shoved aside – even by shameless CNN.