Obama Re-Emerges and Re-Inserts Himself Into Politics – But This Time, He’s On Defense

Last week, Barack Obama spoke at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Beverly Hills. He hit on several subjects – the current state of the Democratic party, the supposed “failings” of the Trump administration, and his biggest regret: that people were “so focused” on him throughout his Presidency that progress faltered.

Telling the crowd that they were “right to be concerned”, Obama instructed:

Do not wait for the perfect message, don’t wait to feel a tingle in your spine because you’re expecting politicians to be so inspiring and poetic and moving…

For once, Obama is correct. If Democratic voters wait for a magical savior candidate, they’ll be waiting well past the November mid-terms and likely even 2020. There are no fresh, inspiring faces within the Democratic party – only far-left candidates with extremist views that don’t pertain to the average, ordinary American.

Obama nearly took fault for the current state of his party, but – as usual – made it about him…

I’ll be honest with you, if I have a regret during my presidency, it is that people were so focused on me and the battles we were having, particularly after we lost the House, that folks stopped paying attention up and down the ballot…

Yes, Obama actually suggested that the Democratic party’s failings were because the nation was too focused on him. More likely, Obama is ignoring another major problem – his huge ego – as he attempts to shift the blame to the GOP for the DNC’s own cognitive dissonance on America.

President Trump has taken the opposite approach to Obama, and made his platform all about America. For his eight years, Obama was sure to make it all about him. And still, Obama spoke on everyday Americans, hitting on “fearful” Trump supporters and the President’s supposed rhetoric:

Fear is powerful. Telling people that somebody’s out to get you, or somebody took your job, or somebody has it out for you, or is going to change you, or your community, or your way of life — that’s an old story and it has shown itself to be powerful in societies all around the world.

To Obama, it seems that any attempt to protect the sovereignty and identity of a nation will be type-cast as attempting to strike fear in the hearts of voters. The truth of it is, illegal immigrants sap benefits and aid from citizens and are a massive expenditure on taxpayers.

Perhaps Americans are just sick of hypocrisy and disgusting Democrat double standards, instead of “fearful” or “afraid” of the party.

Hitting on Trump’s approach to healthcare, Obama said he wasn’t surprised “that instead of replacing what we had done with something better, they’ve done their best to undermine and erode what’s already in place.” Obama has all but ignored the many problems with his own (disastrous) healthcare law, as well as ignoring the fact that Trump’s platform of “something better” -AKA undoing Obamacare’s failures – is one of the primary reasons he is President in the first place.

Finally, Obama complimented the clear-headed nature of the left and attacked “the other side” for peddling untrue information…

Reality has an interesting way of coming up and biting you, and the other side has been peddling a lot of stuff that is so patently untrue… The Democrats’ job is not to exaggerate…

Obama brings up “reality” – but somehow manages to ignore it in the process. With how reactionary and knee-jerk his party’s politics are, it should come as no surprise that the Democratic party’s “savior” is just as out of touch with the country as the party itself.

With his recent speaking engagement, Obama misconstrued and ignored the true errors of the Democratic party, instead attempting to shift the blame to Trump and the GOP. Instead of admitting that the President and the Republicans have a real agenda and are putting America first, Obama has decided to ignore real problems and write them off as something else – which was typical for his overzealous and overreaching administration.

With November mid-terms just months away, Obama has proven that the Democrats are content with spinning their wheels in the mud, attempting to only point fingers and reject the problems in front of their noses. The GOP is fortunate that the opposition has behaved in such a feckless and obstinate manner – if they can run on a platform of revitalizing and refreshing America, they could be in for some big wins in this year’s elections.