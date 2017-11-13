President Trump In Asia Adheres To “America First” After Obama Put America Last

Back in May, President Trump embarked on the first foreign trip of his administration. He traveled through the Middle East and Europe, talking with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome and the Vatican. Notably, for his stops in Brussels and Italy, the President spoke at the NATO and G7 summits, respectively, with other leaders on a world stage.

Last Saturday, President Trump embarked on his first trip to Asia.

His stops included visiting with leaders in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Obama – who many conservatives wish would just go away but sticks around like a sore blister – also went to Asia during his time as President. However, Asian world leaders didn’t command the respect for Obama as they did with Trump and, taking a look back, it’s clear to see…

After arriving for the G20 summit in Hangzhou, Obama was forced to disembark Air Force One via the “ass of the plane” after Chinese officials provided no staircase to the front entrance of AF1. Plainly, to not provide steps for the front entrance and force then President Obama to use the underbelly exit of the plane was a marked message of disrespect.

No matter how badly Obama tried to downplay it, the sentiment was clear – he wasn’t respected as a leader by China, one of our biggest trade partners. How would Obama ever strike profitable deals and trades if Chinese officials didn’t recognize his leadership? (Spoiler alert: he never did)

Compare that to Trump’s first visit to China. President Trump became the first foreign leader to dine in the Forbidden City – the historic palace that housed Chinese emperors and their families for almost 500 years. He also struck 37 major deals signed between U.S. and Chinese companies with the total value of the deals exceeding $250 billion.

It is remarkable the allies and relationships you can forge when you act as a true leader and not a push-over asking to be taken advantage of.

While Obama preached about a “red line” in Syria, it always functioned as more of a “moving goalpost” for the former President’s goals. Nonetheless, Trump has so far shown overwhelming results in Syria. Under Trump, ISIS has been pushed of Raqqa – one of their stronghold capitals. Obama endured transgression after transgression and when the time came, showed there was no consequences for using chemical weapons in Syria, when – in a press conference – promised dire consequence for doing so:

We have been very clear to the Assad regime, but also to other players on the ground, that a red line for us is we start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilized. That would change my calculus. That would change my equation. We have communicated in no uncertain terms with every player in the region that that’s a red line for us and that there would be enormous consequences if we start seeing movement on the chemical weapons front or the use of chemical weapons. That would change my calculations significantly.

There were numerous chemical weapon attacks 2012 through 2016; multiple times where Obama could have kept his word and followed through on the grievous, inhumane use of chemicals against civilians – but he didn’t.

Trump, on the other hand, ordered a military strike against a Syrian military base where chemical weapons were rumored to be stored after chemical weapons were used again in Syria after he was sworn into office.

Plainly, Trump means business. Obama means more of the same.

After Duterte called Obama a “son of bitch” to reporters, Obama canceled the meeting between them. Duterte deliberately avoided Obama at a summit. Amidst Trump, the U.S. and Philippines are given a fresh chance at relations after the hardline stance the Obama admin took toward the nation. Even after Obama is long out of office, Duterte can’t help but pile on – recently calling Obama “so black and arrogant“. It speaks volumes to the attitude Duterte held toward Obama, and by extension, the U.S. – disrespectful and without restraint; truly, the norm for most of Obama’s foreign policy…

On the world stage, respect and admiration are vital. In most cases, Obama didn’t pull the authority or esteem Trump does naturally.

Obama was quick to insult Trump after he won the Presidency, but his words turned out to be vapid and sad after Trump’s many successes on the world stage with foreign leaders, especially after Obama’s numerous and personal failures.

Already, just after one year of the Trump administration, America has re-entered the world stage commandeering respect and strength from all nations – save for one. Trump campaigned on and won off of “America First”, his ever-lasting proclamation with the American people.

Whilst attempting to strike negotiations for his own trade deal, the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership), Obama and Japan’s Shinzo Abe were unable to foster any particular breakthrough in progress after 20 rounds of discussion. Aside from the TPP being a disaster and another NAFTA-like deal, Obama couldn’t even convince other foreign leaders of the benefits of his trade deal.

President Trump, instead of pushing a poorly-written trade deal, stood up for America. In Japan, he spoke at the residence of the U.S. ambassador, saying:

…For the last many decades, Japan has been winning… the United States has suffered massive trade deficits with Japan, for… years. We want fair and open trade, but right now our trade with Japan is not fair and it’s not open — but I know it will be, soon. We want free and reciprocal trade, but… our trade with Japan is not free and it’s not reciprocal, and I know it will be.

Oh, speaking of “America First”? At APEC in Vietnam, President Trump practically preached it to the CEO summit:

From this day forward, we will compete on a fair and equal basis. We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore. I am always going to put America first the same way that I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first.

Trump gave a clear message at APEC. He even went so far as to denounce previous U.S. administrations for the current trade imbalance, saying he does “not blame China… for taking advantage of the United States on trade” and instead blamed our former lackadaisical Presidents for allowing it to happen. Just compare Trump and the Emperor of Japan to Obama and the Emperor.

The difference…

…is massive.

Of course, the mainstream media will label President Trump’s Asia trip as a massive failure no matter what. As always, looking past the surface of the Fake News media – you can find real and victorious successes on Trump’s part. No matter what bogus story they try to incite – like Trump overfeeding koi in Japan – the reality will always remain.

And the reality is President Trump – after just two foreign trips – is already governing the world stage with an absolute authority of esteem and regard, a sharp contrast from Obama’s weak and multiple foreign policy failures.