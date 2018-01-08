SIGN OF THE TIMES: Anti-Trump Tabloid Novel, Fire and Fury, Being Heralded As Fact, Reaches #1 On Amazon’s Best Seller List

On January 5, Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House was released, much to the clamor of the willfully misleading mainstream media and braindead left.

In no time at all, the book hit #1 best seller on Amazon and has stayed at the spot for going on three days.

The anti-Trump hysteria surrounding this book has been stupendously egregious in scope. The furor and outrage inspired from the book are based on nothing but garbage writing and a garbage author, but does that stop liberals? No.

Look no further than the Krassenstein brothers for a clear example:

I love how the Right is now claiming that “Fire and Fury” is fake since Wolff said parts of it are probably untrue. That is the case with every interview. Parts of every interview are untrue. The majority of the book is very true! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 6, 2018

We have one lauding an account in the book as fact, and another defending the integrity of the book itself. Plainly, neither Krassenstein was gifted brains when they were born. In the book’s prologue – the author, Wolff, admits that the book is bullshit.

SHAMELESS Michael Wolff – author of the garbage #FireandFuryBook – ADMITS, just ten pages in, that if he didn't have the true account of events while writing, he picked "the version of events he believes to be true". Yet leftists + liberals take it as gospel. Very sad! #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/JfLQxW1Zbk — Jon Hall 🐼 (@JonHallFMS) January 6, 2018

Wolff states:

Many of the accounts of what has happened in the Trump White House are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are baldly untrue. These conflicts, and that looseness with the truth, if not with reality itself, are an elemental thread of the book. Sometimes I have let the players offer their versions, in turn allowing the reader to judge them. In other instances I have, through a consistency in the accounts and through sources I have come to trust, settled on a version of events I believe to be true.

On page 10, we have the author throwing around terms like “baldly untrue” and “looseness with the truth” in relation to the accounts in his book. He even admits when he didn’t have the true version of events, he strung along what he believes to be true!

Somehow, this hasn’t stopped the mainstream media from making headlines out of these phony events…

In "Fire and Fury," the commander in chief once again rhetorically reduces a woman to a body part https://t.co/h43TmoNNq1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 6, 2018

Under fact-check, the book also doesn’t hold up. Wolff erroneously posited that White House advisor Kellyanne Conway had never been involved with a national campaign before working for Trump – when she’s had decades of political experience.

Yet the media wonders why President Trump makes a point to defend himself from these sordid and rotten allegations… it’s because no one else reports the truth and instead parrots whatever flunky anti-Trump narrative is being pushed!

Amusingly, Wikileaks even published Wolff’s entire book via a Google Drive account in a (now deleted) Tweet from its official account. It appears even Julian Assange has such low respect for Wolff that he is actively trying to hurt Wolff’s bottom line, whether he believes Wolff’s revelations or not.

Ultimately, Fire and Fury is yet another in a long list of anti-Trump hit jobs attempting to delegitimize and ruin the President. Wolff would do well to remember Trump holds a legendary grudge – and doesn’t forget.

I’m sure President Trump will have much to say about this (and more) at “The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards” he’s holding Wednesday, January 17th!