Trump-Ranting Democrat Rashida Tlaib Linked To Imam Who Sees Homosexuality As A “Disease”

Last week, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) was sworn in on Thursday and had fiery words of resentment for President Donald Trump.

Tlaib, who was speaking to an audience at a reception held by the progressive group MoveOn after her swearing-in ceremony, made a pointed pledge to the crowd – all the while using her son as a political prop:

[Speaking as her son]: “Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.” [Speaking as herself]: ‘Baby, they don’t. Because we’re gonna go in there, we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.’

Democrat Rashida Tlaib during her first day as a U.S. Congresswoman: “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf**ker.” pic.twitter.com/hG538ZOQlb — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 4, 2019

Newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had little to say regarding Tlaib’s outburst, calling impeachment a “divisive” option. Pelosi also specified that Tlaib’s use of an expletive to describe Trump was no “worse” than some of the language from the President himself.

However, Tlaib’s use of fiery rhetoric – which the Democrats have more than once condemned Trump and conservatives for supposedly brandishing – is only what appears at the surface of her reputation.

Delving deeper, we find that Tlaib – no more than two months ago – was a featured speaker at a CAIR event with Siraj Wahhaj.

Siraj Wahhaj is an Imam who holds the belief that homosexuality is a disease and whose son, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, was training school shooters and engaged in ritualistic human sacrifice at the terrorist compound found in New Mexico back in August.

Although Wahhaj attempted to distance himself from his son’s heinous actions, one must wonder how progressive Democrat Rashida Tlaib would write off Wahhaj’s intolerant views on homosexuals…

We have yet another case of an ill-fated connection being condemned when it comes to Trump and conservatives – yet when a Democrat is embroiled in a scandalous relationship, the mainstream media and left-wing public allows them a free pass.

It doesn’t particularly matter that Tlaib used an expletive to describe the President – but what should matter to progressives and leftists is the connection Tlaib has to an extremist hate preacher who was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the World Trade Center bombing in 1995 – he was never charged, but authorities believe he had some connection in it.

Later in 1995, Wahhaj appeared as a defense witness in the trial of blind sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, who was convicted of trying to blow up the Lincoln Tunnel and United Nations.

Rashida Tlaib’s connection with Wahhaj is just yet another misstep of the lost and out-of-touch state of the modern Democrat party. Move over, Ocasio-Cortez – Tlaib’s pining to steal your misguided thunder.