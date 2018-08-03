United Kingdom’s Intake of Refugees and Migrants 100 Percent Muslim, U.K. Home Office Rejects Syrian Christians From Resettlement

Despite persecution of Christians at the hands of Islamic extremists in Syria and having been declared as a genocide by the United States, the European Union and, and even British members of Parliament, resettled refugees in Britain relocated in the first three months of 2018 consisted only of Muslims.

A shocking report from Breitbart reveals that The Barnabas Fund, an aid agency that works with and helps Christians persecuted for their faith across the world, obtained the numbers via Freedom of Information requests.

90% of the 1,358 people recommended for resettlement in the U.K. at the beginning of 2018 were Sunni Muslims.

Only four Christians – none of which were approved by the U.K. Home Office for resettlement – were among the migrants recommended by the UN, along with one atheist and 127, or 9.5%, people from Shi’ite and other non-Sunni sects of Islam.

Notably, more than 250 people were killed and many more wounded and injured in a “brutal but well-planned, 12-hour attack” on a prominent Orthodox Christian minority in Syria.

According to the Guardian, jihadists knocked on the doors of Christian families in Sweida and murdered entire homes, leaving one person per household alive as witness to the brutality and used suicide vests and sniper rifles to slaughter civilians.

Breitbart reported of discrimination against Christians fleeing the Islamic state back in November of 2017.

These shocking numbers would make it appear that the United Kingdom is discriminating in favor of Muslims in their refugee and migrant programs. Whilst entire townships of Christians are slaughtered and brutalized, the U.K. ignores an actual and horrific plight in favor of Syrians.

The Barnabas Fund has brought Syrian Christian refugees to safety in countries like Australia, Poland, and the Czech Republic. The charity has blasted the favoring of Syrians over vulnerable religious minorities by the U.K. as a “national disgrace”.

Truly, the U.K. seems content on importing their problems and dangers in wholesale. The plight of persecuted and slaughtered Christians ignored by the United Kingdom is not only a national disgrace, it is detestably callous and dehumanizing in regards to the deterioration of the United Kingdom’s traditional culture being flipped and transformed by an influx of migrants incompatible with western culture and ideals while those who are compatible and willing to assimilate perish in brutal and heedless ways.