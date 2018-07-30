UPDATE: More Arrests Made In Connection To Sex Cult, NXIVM – With Ties To The Clinton Global Initiative

Back in April, Smallville star Allison Mack and the founder of sex cult, NXIVM – Keith Raniere – were arrested. Both of them were charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy.

Since then, Mack has been released on $5 million dollar bond while Raniere’s bail was denied last month.

Alongside this, the chronicle of recently deposed New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman revealed that during his tenure as the state’s AG, he suspended a probe into NXIVM a month before he was ousted from office.

Last week, several more arrests were made in connection to NXIVM.

Clare Bronfman, heiress to the Seagram liquor fortune, was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy involving an array of crimes – which include identity theft, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud, and obstruction of justice.

Bronfman has already been released on $100 million bond, although she’s been placed on house arrest because she is considered a flight risk.

Also arrested include Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman, and Kathy Russell – top ranking members at NXIVM. The Salzmans and Russell were charged with the same crimes alongside Mack and Raniere.

Both Nancy Salzman and Clare Bronfman were members of the Clinton Global Initiative – an invite-only organization – and executives and top associates at NXIVM even donated generously to Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.

As reported by FMShooter back in April:

Even more concerning, NXIVM has ties to both Hillary Clinton – and the Clinton Global Initiative. Per the New York Post in 2007: Executives and top associates of the Albany-based NXIVM group – along with their family members – donated $29,900 to Clinton’s presidential campaign, according to federal records… …Group President Nancy Salzman and the Bronfman sisters – are members of Bill’s charitable organization, the Clinton Global Initiative. Membership is by invitation only and requires at least a $15,000 donation per person for one year… Salzman is the President of NXIVM – and the Bronfman sisters allegedly funded Raniere…

Seagram heiress, Clare Bronfman (pictured), was arrested today relating to charges connected to sex cult, #NXIVM. Among the arrested, Nancy Salzman – President of the organization… Both women sat on the board at the #Clinton Global Initiative. Coincidence? #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/hYUrmr9sl1 — Jon Hall 🐼 (@JonHallFMS) July 24, 2018

It’s now been revealed that Clare Bronfman was indeed funding Raniere’s operations. As the New York Post reports, Bronfman used her family fortune to “buy an entire island, the private plane to get there… and to bankroll a sex cult”.

Bronfman also stands accused of hacking her now-deceased father’s e-mail account. Allegedly, under direction from Raniere, Bronfman implanted a “keylogger” virus on the computer of her father, Edgar M. Bronfman Sr.

The hacking was apparently carried out so that NXIVM associates could monitor Bronfman Sr.’s e-mails – including exchanges with world leaders and then-Senator Hillary Clinton.

The explosive allegations come from ex-NXIVM member, Kristen Keeffe, who was part of the inner-circle that ran NXIVM but defected from the organization with help from a federal investigator.

As if everything prior wasn’t bad enough – federal prosecutors accuse NXIVM founder, Raniere of having sex with underage girls and that his “decades’ long history of abusing women and girls is among the reasons he should remain in custody without bond while his criminal case is pending”.

More lurid details are exposed from the inner-workings of sex cult NXIVM, with actual connections to the Clintons from those arrested and wrapped up in the dirtiest deeds of the organization.

The dam broke with mega-creep Harvey Weinstein’s abuse and manipulation exposed – opening the floodgates for an influx of #MeToo confessions.

Even an entertainment network as innocuous as Nickelodeon – children’s cartoons – got wrapped into the messy realm of sex abuse scandals. NXIVM, however, takes the cake over any previous bombshell – a ritualistic sex cult connected to a notable politician and presidential candidate… not only is it wholly abhorrent but it begs the question: what else lurks beneath the veneer?